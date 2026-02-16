India-US trade deal a betrayal of farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday referred to the recent India-US trade deal and alleged that “we are witnessing a betrayal of Indian farmers”. He sought answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on what he claimed could become a long-term threat to India’s agriculture sector. In a post on X, Gandhi said, “In the name of US trade deal, we are witnessing a betrayal of Indian farmers,” adding that farmers deserved immediate clarification from the government. (Sansad Tv)

Flagging concerns over livestock feed and dairy dependence, Gandhi questioned the proposed import of DDG, “What exactly does it mean to import DDG? Does it mean that Indian cattle will be fed distillers’ grains made from GM American corn? Won’t this effectively make our milk products dependent on the US agricultural industry?”

He also warned of a potential blow to domestic growers if genetically modified imports are permitted. “If we allow the import of GM soy oil, what will happen to our soy farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and across the country? How will they withstand another price shock?” his X post read.

Seeking clarity on the broader scope of the deal, Gandhi asked what the government meant by “additional products” and whether this indicated pressure to open pulses and other crops to US imports over time. He further raised concerns over regulatory changes, asking, “What does it mean to remove ‘non-trade barriers’? Will India be pressured in the future to loosen its stance on GM crops, weaken procurement, or reduce MSPs and bonuses?”

Warning against a gradual erosion of protections for Indian agriculture, Gandhi questioned how the government plans to prevent the agreement from expanding year after year. “Once this door is open, how do we prevent it from opening wider each year? Will it be prevented, or will more crops gradually be put on the table each time?” he asked, adding, “Farmers must receive this clarification. This isn’t just about today. It’s about the future too – are we allowing another country to gain a long-term hold on India’s agriculture industry?”

Later in the day, Union minister Pralhad Joshi, wrote in an X post, “The Government has repeatedly made it clear that major farm products are protected under the trade deal framework and that Farmers interests will never be diluted. However, the Leader of the Opposition is spreading fear through misleading and unfounded claims. It has been clarified and confirmed that the India–US trade deal will not affect our farmers, and no GM food is being imported. Yet, the “hit-and-run” politician chooses to ignore these facts.”