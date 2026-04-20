India-US trade talks to begin in Washington today, Trump's tariffs in focus

India and the United States are set to kick off a fresh round of high-stakes trade negotiations in Washington on Monday, April 20. The three day talks, from April 20-22, are to finalise the first phase of a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Negotiations for an India-US trade deal are to start in Washington on Monday.(PTI)

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A 12-member Indian delegation led by chief negotiator Darpan Jain is to engage with US counterparts in the first in-person talks since October 2025.

10 points in the India-US trade deal

1. Talks are being held from April 20-22 in Washington, led by India’s chief negotiator Darpan Jain. Officials are from commerce, customs and external affairs ministries.

2. The discussions come after a major reset in the US tariff regime following a US Supreme Court ruling that struck down sweeping reciprocal tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

3. In their place, Washington rolled out a temporary flat 10% tariff on all countries for 150 days starting February 24 (to end on July 23).

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{{^usCountry}} 4. The biggest trigger for renegotiation is the uniform 10% US tariff across all trading partners. Earlier, India secured a preferential structure with US tariffs on Indian goods set to drop from as high as 50% to 18%. This included removal of a 25% penalty linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil. That relative advantage has now been eroded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. The biggest trigger for renegotiation is the uniform 10% US tariff across all trading partners. Earlier, India secured a preferential structure with US tariffs on Indian goods set to drop from as high as 50% to 18%. This included removal of a 25% penalty linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil. That relative advantage has now been eroded. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 5. With the deal yet to be signed, India has flexibility to revisit commitments. Officials told PTI the agreement will be “recalibrated and redrafted” to ensure India is not disadvantaged under the new global tariff framework. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. With the deal yet to be signed, India has flexibility to revisit commitments. Officials told PTI the agreement will be “recalibrated and redrafted” to ensure India is not disadvantaged under the new global tariff framework. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. An objective for New Delhi is to restore the cost advantage it earlier enjoyed in the US market. Under the previous terms, reduced tariffs gave Indian exporters an edge over competitors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. An objective for New Delhi is to restore the cost advantage it earlier enjoyed in the US market. Under the previous terms, reduced tariffs gave Indian exporters an edge over competitors. {{/usCountry}}

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7. Under the February framework, India offered much concession to the US. These were - eliminating or reducing tariffs on US industrial goods, cutting duties on a wide range of agricultural products (tree nuts, fruits, soybean oil, DDGs, wine and spirits) and removing several non-tariff barriers. Many of these commitments could now be reworked.

8. India earlier indicated plans to purchase up to $500 billion worth of US goods over five years. This included energy, aircraft, semiconductor inputs, precious metals, and coking coal. This is also likely to be reassessed as the deal is redrafted.

9. Two ongoing probes by the US Trade Representative (USTR) under Section 301 (targeting alleged “excessive” manufacturing capacity in countries including India) are expected to be a major point. India has strongly contested these investigations and is pushing for their withdrawal. They are unjustified, New Delhi said.

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10. A February meeting between chief negotiators was postponed due to the tariff upheaval. The current Washington round is basically a reset. It is also taking place under a completely altered global trade environment.

Trade dynamics

The negotiations come at a time when -

China has overtaken the US as India’s largest trading partner in 2025-26.

India’s exports to the US rose marginally by 0.92% to $87.3 billion.

Imports from the US jumped 15.95% to $52.9 billion.

The trade surplus narrowed to $34.4 billion from $40.89 billion.

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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