Indigenous people protest dam over Siang River, call for talks

New Delhi The proposed 11300 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project-- its pre-feasibility report (PFR) surveys and pre-construction activities and other outreach activities are being conducted “by force” without the informed consent of the affected indigenous communities, members of the Siang Indigenous Farmer’s Forum alleged on Saturday. This proposed mega dam over the Siang River, with an estimated capacity of more than 11,000 MW to be constructed at a height exceeding 500 metres above sea level (Photo:X/himanshu_ips)

In a press conference held in Delhi, the farmers’ body from Arunachal Pradesh raised several ecological concerns with the project.

“Massive and irreversible ecological damage was also highlighted about the project which would cause destruction of biodiversity-hotspots, leading to loss of indigenous medicinal plants and endemic flora and fauna, cutting of old growth forests and disruption of riverine ecosystems whilst the project is proposed in seismic zone V with eminent threat of dam- triggered earthquakes/seismic activity such as erosion, flooding, etc,” the statement said while adding that: “GLOF (Glacier Lake Outburst Flooding) was also highlighted as an eminent threat due to climate change induced rapid glacier melting of Rivers in Arunachal, including those in Siang and Dibang rivers of India,” the statement said.

This proposed mega dam over the Siang River, with an estimated capacity of more than 11,000 MW and to be constructed at a height exceeding 500 metres above sea level, has triggered strong opposition and public protests from indigenous tribal communities in the state and downstream areas in Assam, the note further said. This is due to potential displacement of over 1.5 lakh people, mostly from the Adi and other indigenous tribes, as well as the submergence of 27 villages, leading to the loss of ancestral homes and land rights, agricultural land and livelihood and cultural heritage sites including Kekar Moying, a historic Adi landmark where the historic Anglo Abor (British-Adi) fight took place, they said.

The members said heavy deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in Siang district had led to intense fear among locals. “Intensive protests have been ongoing to this day by local PAFs (project affected families) in Siang region opposing the proposed dam PFR leading to public anguish and desperate measures like road blockades and verbal confrontations with district authorities,” the members said.

Key issues highlighted by members include: Suspension of Gao Bura (village head) for opposing Siang project; arbitrary detention and arrests of protestors and members of SIFF; false cases/ charges and criminalisation of leaders including leaders of SIFF and AdiSU (Adi Student Union), members have alleged and alleged accounts of corruption and bribery to sign a memorandum of understanding for the PFR.

The members however asserted that they are not against the government. “We are not against the government but you have to consult us. That is the procedure for any clearance. Paramilitary forces have been deployed in all three districts of Siang. Adis and other indigenous tribes are affected as there would be displacement from ancestral lands. Isnt this a violation of democratic processes? We are in peaceful protest,” SIFF Legal advisor Bhanu Tatak said.

Further, Tatak said they did not have enough information on the 60,000 MW Motuo Hydropower Station being constructed by China across the border, in response to which India has intensified the construction of the Upper Siang project in India. “They (administration) are calling us anti-national because we are opposing the dam. But they are publicly not disclosing what is happening in China. Us living downstream of China are Indians so we need to know,” added Tatak.

HT sought a response from NHPC Limited (erstwhile National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) on the concerns raised by SIFF but did not receive a response till the time of going to print.

Sources said the Motuo Hydropower Project (60,000 MW) proposed by China in the Great bend area of Tsangpo/Brahmaputra River about 265 kms upstream of India-China border. It is estimated that 40 BCM of water may be diverted by the Chinese Project. Lean season flow in the Siang may be reduced by 80% (at entry level). This will cause lowering of ground water even on hill slopes, loss in Fishing in the Siang, loss of plants, drinking water etc. One of the concerns that sources said is being considered: China can cause floods in India by releasing large amounts of water unexpectedly in monsoon season, which may cause great devastation downstream. Movement of the army may also get disrupted.

The proposed locations for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project lies in seismic zone V as per Seismic zoning map of India, as incorporated in Bureau of Indian Standard. From 1930 onwards, the time when first instrumental seismic monitoring started in India, it is observed that a total of five events in the magnitude range 7.0M-7.9M and one event >8.0 M (8.6 M in Assam in 1950) has been recorded within a 300km radius of the project.