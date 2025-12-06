IndiGo cancellations send domestic airfares skyrocketing, with some last-minute tickets topping 80,000

Flight prices have soared as IndiGo’s operational troubles dragged into a third day on Friday. With hundreds of cancellations and thousands of passengers scrambling for alternatives, last-minute fares have more than doubled across major travel platforms. DGCA has authorised IndiGo to redeploy pilots currently on deputation with DGCA as inspectors back to flying duties. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The surge in demand has pushed ticket prices to levels rarely seen on one of India’s busiest routes.

Travellers booking urgent flights found fares rising almost instantly. Booking data on MakeMyTrip shows the cheapest Delhi–Bengaluru flight on December 6 priced above ₹40,000, with some options crossing ₹80,000, according to an ANI report.

A Delhi–Mumbai ticket for December 6 now costs a minimum of ₹36,107 and can go beyond ₹56,000.

For the return leg to the national capital, the lowest fare is around ₹23,000, while the highest exceeds ₹37,000.

Rates have climbed similarly on other routes. Last-minute Delhi–Chennai tickets are showing in the ₹62,000–82,000 range.

A Delhi–Guwahati flight is priced between ₹23,998 and ₹35,015, according to the ANI report.

The contrast with international fares is stark. A Delhi–Dubai flight on December 6 costs about ₹25,855, making it cheaper than flying between some Indian cities.

A Bengaluru–Dubai ticket is available for around ₹15,000. A Delhi–Bangkok fare is roughly ₹18,747, the report added.

The spike comes after IndiGo suffered massive operational setbacks, with more than 500 flights delayed or cancelled nationwide, leading to overcrowded airports and stranded passengers.

All IndiGo departures from Delhi Airport were cancelled until midnight, though other airlines operated normally.

Travel platforms indicate that fares should ease in the coming days, with significantly lower prices already visible for December 9–12 on multiple Delhi routes.

To support the airline’s recovery and minimize disruption, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted IndiGo a one-time temporary exemption from two rules on late duty and late-night operations, valid until February 10, 2026.

Passengers across airports reported deep frustration over the operational breakdown. Many said the disruptions, linked to staff shortages and new crew rules, left them waiting for hours without any clear communication.