IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers seeks notice period waiver | See resignation letter, airline's statement
Pieter Elbers' resignation comes over a year ahead of his schedule tenure ending in September 2027.
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigned on Tuesday, March 10, three months after the airline's major flight crisis that hit millions of passengers across the country in December last year.
Announcing Elbers' resignation, IndiGo said in a statement that the airline's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will assume management of the affairs till they bring on board a new leader, “which is expected in short order”.
In Elbers' resignation letter, he has sought waiver of his notice period and said that he will be available for any handover or transition if needed. However, it was not confirmed how long his notice period is.
Also read: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns, Rahul Bhatia returns after flight crisis
Elbers' resignation comes over a year ahead of his schedule tenure ending in September 2027. He had joined the firm in September 2022 and had a five year tenure.
Also read: ‘Main Hoon Na’, Rahul Bhatia says as he returns to IndiGo after CEO resignation
Here are the full texts of IndiGo's statement and Pieter Elbers' resignation mail:
IndiGo's statement
With immediate effect, Pieter Elbers will be stepping down as InterGlobe Aviation Limited’s (IndiGo) CEO. The Board of Directors would like to thank Pieter for his contribution and service to the organization, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.
Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, shall in the interim assume management of the affairs of the airline until such time that the Company announces the arrival of a new leader, which is expected in short order.
“Rahul returns to assume management of the affairs of the airline to strengthen the Company’s Culture, reinforce Operational Excellence and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional service of care, reliability and professionalism to its customers”, said the Chairman of the Board, Vikram Singh Mehta.
“Having founded and nurtured IndiGo for twenty two years, I feel a deep sense of personal commitment and responsibility towards our nation, and towards the airline’s customers, employees, shareholders and all other stakeholders”, said Rahul Bhatia. “While placing Culture, Service Excellence and Stakeholder Trust at the forefront of its operations, IndiGo will continue to sharpen its strategic focus on serving India and her people with an airline that is professionally managed, operationally reliable and globally respected.”
Pieter Elbers' resignation letter
To the Board of Directors of Interglobe Aviation Limited,
Dear Mr. Bhatia,
Gurgaon March 10th, 2026
As per our conversation, due to personal reasons, I herewith submit my resignation from the position of CEO of IndiGo with effect from today. I would request that notice period may be waived off.
It has been both an honor and privilege to serve as IndiGo's CEO these past years, since September 2022, and being a part of the great IndiGo family, it's beautiful growth story and the steps we have made together in this.
If the company so desires, obviously, I will be available for any handover or transition otherwise. I would like to thank you personally and IndiGo's Board for the support extended to me.
Pieter Elbers
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More