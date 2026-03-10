IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers seeks notice period waiver | See resignation letter, airline's statement

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigned on Tuesday, March 10, three months after the airline's major flight crisis that hit millions of passengers across the country in December last year. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers had joined the firm in September 2022 and had a five year tenure. He resigned on Tuesday. (File Photo/PTI)

Announcing Elbers' resignation, IndiGo said in a statement that the airline's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will assume management of the affairs till they bring on board a new leader, “which is expected in short order”.

In Elbers' resignation letter, he has sought waiver of his notice period and said that he will be available for any handover or transition if needed. However, it was not confirmed how long his notice period is.

Elbers' resignation comes over a year ahead of his schedule tenure ending in September 2027. He had joined the firm in September 2022 and had a five year tenure.

Here are the full texts of IndiGo's statement and Pieter Elbers' resignation mail: IndiGo's statement With immediate effect, Pieter Elbers will be stepping down as InterGlobe Aviation Limited’s (IndiGo) CEO. The Board of Directors would like to thank Pieter for his contribution and service to the organization, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, shall in the interim assume management of the affairs of the airline until such time that the Company announces the arrival of a new leader, which is expected in short order.

“Rahul returns to assume management of the affairs of the airline to strengthen the Company’s Culture, reinforce Operational Excellence and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional service of care, reliability and professionalism to its customers”, said the Chairman of the Board, Vikram Singh Mehta.

“Having founded and nurtured IndiGo for twenty two years, I feel a deep sense of personal commitment and responsibility towards our nation, and towards the airline’s customers, employees, shareholders and all other stakeholders”, said Rahul Bhatia. “While placing Culture, Service Excellence and Stakeholder Trust at the forefront of its operations, IndiGo will continue to sharpen its strategic focus on serving India and her people with an airline that is professionally managed, operationally reliable and globally respected.”

Pieter Elbers' resignation letter To the Board of Directors of Interglobe Aviation Limited,

Dear Mr. Bhatia,

Gurgaon March 10th, 2026

As per our conversation, due to personal reasons, I herewith submit my resignation from the position of CEO of IndiGo with effect from today. I would request that notice period may be waived off.

It has been both an honor and privilege to serve as IndiGo's CEO these past years, since September 2022, and being a part of the great IndiGo family, it's beautiful growth story and the steps we have made together in this.

If the company so desires, obviously, I will be available for any handover or transition otherwise. I would like to thank you personally and IndiGo's Board for the support extended to me.

Pieter Elbers