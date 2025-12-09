IndiGo chaos, 'Vande Mataram', 10-hour SIR debate to echo in Parliament today

Amid widespread IndiGo flight cancellations and delays, civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu is set to brief the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as the airline works to restore normal operations. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will take up the discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the debate in the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju.(PTI/File photo)

Naidu addressed the issue in Rajya Sabha too on Monday as he responded to several questions on the crisis, from flight roster norms to refunds issued.

Key developments expected in Parliament today: