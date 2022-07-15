IndiGo Delhi-Gujarat flight diverted to Jaipur after caution note, probe ordered

A probe has been ordered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation after an IndiGo flight - that took of from Delhi, and was headed to Vadodara (in Gujarat) - was diverted on Thursday night to Jaipur in Rajasthan. The flight was reported to have faced some technical glitches.

"IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur on 14 Jul, 2022. There was a caution message indicated to the pilot enroute. As a precaution, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Jaipur for further checks. The passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey," the airline said in a statement.

This is the latest incident linked to a domestic airline that has prompted a probe by the aviation regulator.

Recently, a warning notice was sent to SpiceJet by the DGCA, which underlined that the budget carrier had failed to establish its services were safe, efficient and reliable and citing a review from last year that found “poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions” by the airline.

Citing a review, the regulator had said that several incidents were found since April 1 in which “the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins."

Meanwhile, IndiGo is also marred with other challenges. The regulator had recently questioned the airline over flight days.

Later, some technicians were reported to be absent who complained against working conditions. “The main reason for the technicians ‘protest is that they are seeking salary hike due to work pressure and longer working hours,” an airline official said, asking not to be named. “On Friday night, 22 out of 25 Indigo technicians took sick leave at Hyderabad airport,” an official told HT.

