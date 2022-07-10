IndiGo's technicians protest against low salaries, go on sick leave in Delhi, Hyderabad
A sizeable number of IndiGo's aircraft maintenance technicians went on sick leave during the last two days in Hyderabad and Delhi to protest against their low salaries, sources said on Sunday.
On July 2, around 55 per cent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave, with sources in the industry saying they ostensibly went for Air India's recruitment drive.
IndiGo had cut salaries of a large section of its employees when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak.
New airline Akasa Air, revamped Jet Airways and Tata group-owned Air India have started hiring processes and this has created a churn in the aviation industry, with many employees looking at greener pastures.
Sources said during the last two days, a sizeable number of IndiGo's technicians went on sick leave so as to not invite any disciplinary action while protesting against low salaries.
IndiGo did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.
Maharashtra rain: 9 died in last 24 hours, 76 since June; more showers predicted
A total of 76 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1 and of them, nine died in the last 24 hours, said the State Disaster Management Department on Sunday. 125 animals have also lost their lives in the rain/flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1. Meanwhile, a flood-like situation occurred in different areas of the Gadchiroli district in the state, news agency ANI reported.
Uddhav and Shinde camp MLAs get show cause notices for defection: Report
Show cause notices have been issued to the Shiv Sena's 53 of the 55 legislators in Maharashtra - 39 of the faction led by Eknath Shinde and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray group. The notices have been issued by the legislature secretary for disqualification on grounds of defection under the Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly rules. According to a PTI report, MLAs from both the sides have received the notices.
Because being single doesn’t have to be lonely
This group of people bound by the common status of being single are anything but lonely. ROFL (or ROFLers) is a social network of singles, over the age of 35, aimed at providing a platform for introductions in real and professional life. The Chandigarh chapter of ROFL, spearheaded by educationist Roopam Singh, was launched over a cocktail party at Chandigarh Golf Association, Sector 6 on Saturday evening.
Eid al-Adha 2022: Bakrid celebrated in coastal Karnataka
Muslims in Karnataka's coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Sunday celebrated Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) with traditional fervour and gaiety. Khateeb Hafeel Ashraf Sakafti at Muloor Juma masjid in Kaup, Maulana Mufti Saddam at Kundapur Juma Masjid, and Maulana Zahir Ahmed Alkasmi at Jamia Masjid in Karkala led the prayers in Udupi district. Hundreds of devotees participated in namaz held at various mosques in the two districts.
Your Space: Community halls in state of neglect
Pune Municipal Corporation has sealed its community halls, set up for social and educational purposes, located in slums across the city following reports of its misuse. Saket Kadam Take help of NGOs PMC should give these halls to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who can take care of these places besides conducting programmes for the benefit of slum dwellers. Arpita Yadav Halls benefit neighbourhood Shutting down the halls is not a valid option.
