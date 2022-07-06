IndiGo denies ‘smoke in cabin’ incident on Raipur-Indore flight

IndiGo airlines on Wednesday denied media reports stating smoke came out from the cabin on a Raipur-Indore flight during taxi after landing at the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident, reported by news agency ANI citing aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), allegedly happened on an A320 Neo aircraft on Tuesday. The plane took off from Raipur.

“A Raipur-Indore IndiGo flight (A320Neo aircraft) was reported by the cabin crew to have smoke coming out from its cabin during Taxi In after landing, yesterday, July 05,” the ANI tweet, citing DGCA, read.

IndiGo is yet to issue an official statement over the allegation.

Earlier in the day, a Vistara flight from Bangkok to Delhi, reported a failure after landing at the national capital. A statement from the airline said the journey was ‘uneventful’ and the touchdown on runway 10 was ‘safe’.

On Tuesday, in a series of flight malfunctions, three SpiceJet flights, including a freighter aircraft, and one Go First flight faced technical glitches that caused emergency landings.

The DGCA has held up budget airline SpiceJet over the multiple faults saying the airline had 'failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937'.

In response, SpiceJet said it remains 'committed to ensuring a safe operation for our passengers and crew' and that it would respond within three weeks, as directed by the DGCA.

