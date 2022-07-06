Vistara flight UK-122 landed in Delhi from Bangkok. Then engine failed
The engine on a Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight - an Airbus A320 - failed shortly after it landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday evening, an airline statement said. Vistara said flight UK-122 had an uneventful flight and touched down safely on runway 10 at IGI.
"Post runway vacation engine #2 was shut down for single-engine taxiing... at the end of runway 'K', engine #1 failed. ATC was informed and a tow truck was requested. Subsequently the aircraft was towed to the parking bay."
In June, Vistara was fined ₹10 lakh for allowing a co-pilot to land an aircraft at Indore despite not having the requisite training in a simulator. The airline apologised for the 'regrettable violation'.
Earlier today SpiceJet - which has reported multiple technical and mechanical issues with its flights over the past few days - was given a notice by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The notice was served after confirmation that yesterday a China-bound SpiceJet cargo plane was forced to return to Kolkata because of a faulty weather radar.
Also yesterday two other SpiceJet planes - reported problems; a Delhi-Dubai flight made an emergency landing in Pakistan and the outer pane of the windshield of a Kandla-Mumbai flight cracked mid-air.
A third incident involved a Go First Delhi-Patna flight forced to return.
READ | 2 SpiceJet flights, one Go First face tech snag: Here's what happened
Today the DGCA referred to 'poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions' resulting in 'degradation of safety margins', and gave SpiceJet three weeks to reply.
A SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline had completed audit programs for recertification in October last year and are 'regularly audited by the DGCA'.
READ | SpiceJet responds to DGCA notice on snags, says 'committed to safety'
"All flights of SpiceJet are conducted in compliance with applicable DGCA regulations," the spokesperson said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics