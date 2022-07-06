SpiceJet responds to DGCA notice on flight snags, says ‘committed to safety’

A day after three SpiceJet aircrafts on separate flight routes suffered technical glitches, attracting a DGCA notice, the airline on Wednesday issued a statement saying it is ‘committed to ensuring a safe operation for our passengers and crew’ will respond to the investigation in the specified time frame.

“SpiceJet is in receipt of the DGCA notice and will be responding within the specified time period. We are committed to ensuring a safe operation for our passengers and crew,” the airline said in its latest statement.

“We are an IATA-IOSA certified airline. SpiceJet successfully completed the meticulous audit program for recertification in October 2021. We have been regularly audited by DGCA. All our aircraft were audited a month ago by the regulator and found to be safe. All flights of SpiceJet are conducted in compliance with the applicable regulations of the DGCA Civil Aviation Regulations on the subject,” it added.

Three SpiceJet flights – between Delhi and Dubai, Gujarat's Kandla and Mumbai, and a freighter aircraft between Kolkata and China's Chongqing – suffered technical difficulties on Tuesday.

Passengers on both the commercial flights were safely deboarded, whereas the third flight – a freighter aircraft made a safe return to Kolkata.

The budget airliner has faced at least nine technical malfunction incidents in the last 18 days.

The DGCA had issued a notice saying SpiceJet has “failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937”.

The regulatory body had asked SpiceJet to show cause within three weeks of receipt of its notice asking why action should not be taken against the airline. In case no reply is received within the stipulated period, the matter will be proceeded ex-parte, the DGCA had said.

