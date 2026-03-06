IndiGo extends free waivers for Middle East, Istanbul flight cancellations till March 31

“Full waiver on cancellations are being extended for travel to and from the Middle East, and Istanbul, until 31 March 2026,” IndiGo said in a statement. Track US-Iran war live updates

IndiGo said it is closely monitoring the developments across the impacted region and continues to publish real-time updates on its website and social media channels.

IndiGo airline on Friday said it is extending free waivers on cancellations until March 31 for flights to and from the Middle East and Istanbul, Turkey.

India's largest private carriers IndiGo and Air India had suspended all flights to all destinations in the Middle East amid the US-Iran conflict triggered on February 28 by US-Israel joint strikes on Iran and latter's retaliation.

In a separate advisory on Thursday evening, IndiGo said it will operate 17 departures (34 sectors) to eight destinations in the Middle East on Friday.

“We are closely monitoring the dynamically evolving situation in and around the Middle East, and are working with the government authorities to gradually and safely restore flight operations to and from the region,” IndiGo said, attaching the list of flights it will be operating.

“Our teams will be reaching out directly to the customers of these specific flights through their registered contact details. We request that you do not proceed to the airport unless you have been notified,” the advisory said.