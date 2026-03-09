IndiGo flight from Delhi to UK makes mid-air u-turn amid West Asia crisis: ‘Last-minute airspace restrictions’

The IndiGo flight, operated by Norwegian carrier Norse as a partner, turned around while flying near the border between Ethiopia and Eritrea, tracking portal Flightradar24 said on X.

An IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Manchester in the UK was forced to make a mid-air u-turn and is returning to the Indian capital after flying for about seven hours on Monday. This happened because of last-minute airspace restrictions linked to the ongoing tensions in West Asia (or Middle East) since the US and Israel attacked Iran 10 days ago.

An IndiGo spokesperson said, “Due to the evolving situation in and around the Middle East, some of our flights may take longer routes or experience diversions. Our flight 6E 033 operating from Delhi to Manchester, had to return to its origin due to last minute airspace restrictions, owing to the ongoing situation in West Asia. We are working with the relevant authorities to explore the possibilities of resuming the journey. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance to us."

The conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, continues to widen beyond Iran and Israel, as Tehran hits US bases across the Gulf region, including countries like Oman, the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain. Saudi Arabia has also accused Iran of aggression, while the latter says it's only attacking American bases as retaliation for an unprovoked attack.

Airspace in that region has been largely closed, but flights have operated on alternate routes, and some to and from the UAE too, over the past week.