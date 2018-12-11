Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 11, 2018
Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata after smoke alert, passengers safe

The flight 6E-237 was flying from Jaipur to Kolkata when the smoke was detected, but the plane landed safely at Kolkata.

Dec 11, 2018
An Indigo flight from Jaipur to Kolkata made an emergency landing at Kolkata after reporting a smoke alert (File photo)(HT)

An IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport on Tuesday after a smoke alert and all passengers were evacuated safely, the airline said.

The flight 6E-237 was flying from Jaipur to Kolkata when the smoke was detected, but the plane landed safely at Kolkata.

There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the A-320 airplane, IndiGo said.

