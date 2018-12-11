Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata after smoke alert, passengers safe

An IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport on Tuesday after a smoke alert and all passengers were evacuated safely, the airline said.

The flight 6E-237 was flying from Jaipur to Kolkata when the smoke was detected, but the plane landed safely at Kolkata.

There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the A-320 airplane, IndiGo said.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 11:11 IST