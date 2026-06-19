IndiGo flight, with 140 onboard, suffers lightning strike at Kolkata airport

A parked IndiGo aircraft carrying more than 140 passengers was struck by lightning at Kolkata airport on Friday morning, according to an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official, news agency PTI reported. The aircraft was scheduled to operate flight 6E 6068 from Kolkata to Agartala. (Representational Photo/HT_PRINT)

The incident occurred amid prevailing thunderstorm and rain conditions, for which the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) had issued weather alerts.

The aircraft, scheduled to operate flight 6E 6068 from Kolkata to Agartala, was parked at aerobridge 56L when it was struck by lightning. It was subsequently grounded following the incident.

No passengers were injured. However, two IndiGo ground staff members were reportedly “affected” by the lightning strike and received medical treatment. Both are now in stable condition, according to PTI.

The passengers were later flown to Agartala on another aircraft, the sources said, according to PTI. They added that the boarding had been completed when the lightning strike happened following which the aircraft's power system went off.

IndiGo declined to comment on the incident.

Kolkata has been experiencing thunderstorms and rain since Friday morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas and traffic disruptions.

IndiGo's advisory Earlier in the day, the airline had issued a travel advisory, warning that adverse weather conditions over Kolkata were affecting flight schedules. IndiGo said it was closely monitoring the situation and making efforts to ensure passengers reached their destinations safely.

“Bad weather over #Kolkata has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly,” IndiGo said in a post on X.

The airline also urged passengers to check their flight status through its website or mobile application and assured them of assistance and support.

“We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support.”