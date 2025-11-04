Indigo flights face delays at Delhi airport over air traffic congestion

Indigo on Tuesday said flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were hit due to air traffic congestion over the national capital. FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo (REUTERS)

The real-time data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed several domestic flights from Delhi experienced significant delays. The website showed that the Indigo flight to Mumbai was delayed by 25 minutes, while another flight to Patna was delayed by more than an hour. Flights to Amritsar, Pune, Kolkata and Lucknow are also set to face delays.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the airline said both the arriving and departing passengers were expected to face delays due to air traffic congestion.

"Due to air traffic congestion in Delhi, flight operations are currently impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience," Indigo said in a statement.