IndiGo issues travel advisory amid dense fog, low visibility in Bengaluru

IndiGo on Thursday issued a travel advisory informing about flight disruptions caused by dense fog and low visibility over Karnataka's Bengaluru. The airline urged passengers to monitor weather conditions closely, and assured that the airline will provide full support for a safe and smooth journey. IndiGo advisory urged travellers to stay up to date on their flight status via the airline's official channels. (AFP/Representational Image)

Taking to X, IndiGo released the advisory stating, “Low visibility and fog over Bangalore has impacted flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.”

The advisory also urged travellers to stay updated and check the airline's official channels for flight updates."Here's hoping clearer skies help us serve you better soon, and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time," it added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the airlines noted that they have continued stable operations ahead of the holiday season and said that they have been carrying over one million passengers per three-day period, news agency ANI reported.

IndiGo said that they have been operating 2,100-2,200 flights and carrying over 1 million customers every 3 days. They further said that flight operations have been maintained across 138 operational destinations, along with on-time performance.

It also announced India's first Airbus A321XLR aircraft, which will redefine medium-to-long haul flying for travellers in India and the subcontinent. "We look forward to using these aircraft to connect Delhi and Mumbai with Athens starting 23 January 2026, as previously announced," PTI quoted the IndiGo spokesperson.

In recent days, airlines have faced disruptions due to dense fog, particularly across northern India.

SpiceJet airlines also released an advisory on Thursday, warning of possible disruption of flights due to bad weather in Delhi, Amritsar, Jammu, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Darbhanga.