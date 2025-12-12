Indigo issues update on refunds, begins 'identifying severely impacted customers'

As Indigo tries to overcome the recent flight cancellation-crisis and operations inch towards normalcy, the airline has issued a fresh update on the passenger refunds and compensations. Indigo said it expects the total amount of compensation that would be disbursed to the passengers to be in excess of ₹ 500 crore. (PTI)

The carrier, India's largest airline, said it was currently in the process of “identifying flights where customers were severely impacted and stranded at the airports” from December 3 to December 5. Indigo said that after these customers are identified, the airline would reach out to them in January, 2026 “so that compensation can be extended smoothly.”

Indigo apprised the passengers of its primary focus at present, saying the airline would work towards “ensuring that all refunds for affected customers are processed efficiently, expeditiously, and with the utmost urgency.”

The airline said that while most refunds had been completed, the remaining ones would also reflect in the passengers' accounts “shortly.”

It further added that this compensation amount would be given to those passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of the time of departure, and/or to “customers severely stranded at certain airports.”

The carrier reiterated that its teams had been “putting thoughtful care into both refund processing and compensation disbursal.”

This comes a couple of days after IndiGo chairman Vikram Singh Mehta acknowledged responsibility for the flight cancellations, and said the airline would examine every aspect of the disruption. Mehta said that the carrier had roped in external technical experts to probe the root causes for the flight cancellations and delays.