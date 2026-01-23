IndiGo's Delhi-Pune flight receives hoax bomb threat for second time in five days

IndiGo flight 6E 2608 from Delhi to Pune received bomb threat information upon arrival at the airport here on Thursday evening, though nothing suspicious was detected after thorough checks, officials said. IndiGo Delhi-Pune flight gets bomb threat; nothing suspicious found after thorough checks (File photo/REUTERS)

"The aircraft, scheduled to arrive at 8:40 pm, landed at 9:24 pm and was parked at Bay No. 3 at 9:27 pm. Subsequently, Air Traffic Control (ATC) communicated the bomb threat information to Apron Control. The aircraft was then moved to the isolation bay.

Apron Control immediately alerted all concerned agencies, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened," an official said.

Following the assessment, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), the official said, adding no suspicious or adverse findings were detected.

"Upon completion of the procedures, the aircraft was cleared and released for normal operations. The situation was handled in a coordinated and timely manner, and no further incident was reported," the official added.

In a statement, IndiGo said, soon after landing, a security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 2608 operating from Delhi to Pune. "Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in following the standard operating procedures. All our customers and crew disembarked safely.

We remain committed towards the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft," said the statement.