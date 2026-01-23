Ahmedabad, Noida schools receive bomb threat days before Republic Day

Several schools across Ahmedabad received a bomb threat via mail days before Republic Day on January 26, said Ahmedabad's crime branch on Friday. In Noida too, Shiv Nadar school received a bomb threat via email, following which, the Principal announced that the school will remain closed on Friday, January 23. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

After receiving the information, Ahmedabad crime branch's bomb squad and forensic department initiated an investigation, which is currently underway, reported news agency ANI.

Noida schools closed after receiving bomb threats In Noida too, Shiv Nadar school received a bomb threat via email, following which, the Principal announced that the school will remain closed on Friday, January 23.

“Dear Parent, We have received an email with a Bomb threat this morning and as a precautionary measure to allow for a security sweep, the school will remain closed today, Friday, January 23, 2026,” read the email sent by Shiv Nadar school's Principal.

“School buses are being sent back and parents are requested to receive their child at the designated drop-off spot. Parents may connect with the respective bus staff for real-time updates on arrival at the designated location,” it added.

Apart from Shiv Nadar school, Bal Bharati school and Cambridge school were also closed on Friday in Noida after receiving bomb threats.

Cambridge School received a bomb threat via email, following which, parents were alerted and asked to pick up their children as a precautionary measure.

According to some parents, Bal Bharti School informed them that the school remains on high alert after receiving the threat and asked them to pick up children from the school.

These threats come just three days ahead of Republic Day on January 26. Several cities across India have beefed up the security to brace for Republic Day celebrations and maintain law and order.