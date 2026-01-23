Light rain from western disturbance improves Delhi’s air quality; temp likely to drop

A western disturbance brought widespread light rain to Delhi early on Friday, improving air quality and triggering a weather alert for the national capital, even as the average air quality index (AQI) stood at 293 (poor) at 8am, an improvement from 322 (very poor) recorded at 4pm on Thursday. Early morning showers brought down the temperature in New Delhi on Friday. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)

Light showers began after 5.30am, accompanied by strong winds in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting multiple spells of light rain through the day along with gusty winds reaching up to 40kmph.

Rainfall data showed that Safdarjung and Palam recorded 1.3mm, each, between 5.30am and 8.30am. Lodhi Road received 1.6mm, Ridge 1.8mm, Ayanagar 1.7mm, Janakpuri 1.5mm and Mayur Vihar 1mm.

“Snowfall has been recorded in the upper mountains, whereas widespread rain has been seen in the plains,” an IMD official said.

The impact of the western disturbance over northwest India in the form of rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely to continue today. The IMD has issued warnings for reduced visibility on highways, and advised citizens to take necessary precautions while on the road. Visibility at Palam airport deteriorated to 1,000m from 2,500m around 6.30am, which is likely to reduce further to 800m.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 13.7°C, six degrees above normal, compared with 6.7°C a day earlier. The IMD said that while the western disturbance has pushed up night-time temperatures, overcast skies are likely to cause a dip in daytime temperatures.

The capital also witnessed unusually warm daytime conditions on Thursday, with the maximum temperature touching 27.1°C — seven degrees above normal and the highest January maximum in seven years. The last higher January temperature was 28.7°C on January 21, 2019.

The improvement in air quality came a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Stage-III measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region with immediate effect, citing improving trends and favourable forecasts.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, which CAQM uses for projections, has forecast ‘moderate’ AQI levels for Friday and Saturday, with air quality likely to slip back to ‘poor’ on Sunday.