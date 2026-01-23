Watch: People wait in rain at Delhi’s Kartavya Path for Republic Day full dress rehearsal to start
A full dress rehearsal of Republic Day parade will take place on Kartavya Path.
Ahead of India’s 77th Republic Day, the full dress rehearsal is set to take place today. Early morning rain and thunderstorms blanketed Delhi-NCR, yet the stands at Kartavya Path were filled with eager spectators waiting for the event to start. A video from the venue has gone viral, showcasing the dedication of those who braved the winter chills and wet weather to support the armed forces and participants during their final practice run before the official parade on January 26.
“People brave rain and winter chill to watch Republic Day 2026 parade full dress rehearsal being held at Kartavya Path,” PTI wrote as it shared a video on X. The parade will start at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to the Red Fort.
The video shows people sitting together, some of them covering their heads with shawls. A few are also seen wearing raincoats to avoid the shower.
According to a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs, entry to the seating enclosures on either side of Kartavya Path on January 23 will be regulated by e-invitations/Admit Cards. The passes are issued by the Ministry of Defence.
There are approximately 10000 seats available for the spectators. The passes were made available on the "Amantran Portal" free of cost.
Traffic alert in Delhi:
Authorities advised road commuters to avoid the parade route and suggested alternative routes.
AIR, citing the Delhi Police, stated, "the parade will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort through Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Statue, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg. The traffic police have advised people not to travel on these routes to avoid traffic jams. Delhi Metro rail services will be available for passengers during the rehearsal, and all stations are open to the public.”
Republic Day 2026:
On the morning of January 26, the Prime Minister will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial. The President will arrive in a buggy to Kartavya Path and take the salute at a ceremonial march past, which will consist of units drawn from the three Services, Paramilitary Forces and other Auxiliary Civil Forces, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme.
This year, 30 Tableaux from various States/UTs and Central Government Departments will participate in the parade.
