Watch: People wait in rain at Delhi’s Kartavya Path for Republic Day full dress rehearsal to start

Ahead of India’s 77th Republic Day, the full dress rehearsal is set to take place today. Early morning rain and thunderstorms blanketed Delhi-NCR, yet the stands at Kartavya Path were filled with eager spectators waiting for the event to start. A video from the venue has gone viral, showcasing the dedication of those who braved the winter chills and wet weather to support the armed forces and participants during their final practice run before the official parade on January 26. Scenes from the Republic Day dress rehearsal venue, Delhi’s Kartavya Path. (X/@PTI_News)

“People brave rain and winter chill to watch Republic Day 2026 parade full dress rehearsal being held at Kartavya Path,” PTI wrote as it shared a video on X. The parade will start at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to the Red Fort.

Also Read: Republic Day 2026: Do you hoist or unfurl National Flag on this day? Know the difference between the two The video shows people sitting together, some of them covering their heads with shawls. A few are also seen wearing raincoats to avoid the shower.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs, entry to the seating enclosures on either side of Kartavya Path on January 23 will be regulated by e-invitations/Admit Cards. The passes are issued by the Ministry of Defence.

There are approximately 10000 seats available for the spectators. The passes were made available on the "Amantran Portal" free of cost.