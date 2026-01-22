: The Republic Day this year will bring a new dawn into the life of four individuals who once begged on the streets of Lucknow. Entirely transformed and emulating a story of grit, they will take a flight to New Delhi on January 24 to attend grand Republic day celebrations and the Parade as “special guests”. Beggars no longer: Four ‘special guests’ from Lko to attend R-Day parade in Delhi

These persons belong to a group of 100 beneficiaries invited by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment under the SMILE-Transgender and Beggary Scheme. Also 100 others have been invited under the Self-Help Group livelihood component of the SEED Scheme, along with their spouses/companions.

These four beneficiaries are all from the Chinhat area of Lucknow and include two young girls who have rebuilt their lives through education and skill development.

Eleven-year-old Diksha (name changed), who once lived on the margins, is now a Class 4 student in a reputed city school.

Similarly, Jyoti (name changed), 17, who earlier begged at the busy IGP crossing, has successfully trained as a beautician and is now earning a dignified livelihood.

Lucky (30) has also left begging and is now working as a skilled driver at a firm, while Rani (45) has launched her own small startup and is supporting her family independently.

A district administration official said these success stories are the result of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme. Under the initiative, people engaged in begging are being rehabilitated and reintegrated into the social mainstream.

“The district administration, along with the district probation office, municipal corporation, education and labour departments, and the implementing agency Umeed Sanstha is working to ensure sustainable rehabilitation,” an official said.

So far, Lucknow district administration has rescued and rehabilitated 591 individuals in the district. While children have been enrolled in formal education, youth and adults have been provided with skill training and employment opportunities.