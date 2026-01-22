Republic Day 2026: Do you hoist or unfurl National Flag on this day? Know the difference between the two

Republic Day 2026: On Monday, January 26, 2026, India will mark its 77th Republic Day. Republic Day holds a special place in the hearts of Indians as it commemorates the day the Indian Constitution came into force in 1950. The occasion signifies the country’s transformation into a sovereign republic, governed by a democratically elected leadership and guided by a Constitution rooted in democracy, secularism, and national unity. On Republic Day, the national flag is simply unfurled and not hoisted.

(Also read: Republic Day 2026: Is India celebrating 77th Republic Day or 78th on January 26? Know significance and more) How are flag unfurling and flag hoisting different? The celebrations are known for their spectacular parades, colourful state tableaux, and rich cultural performances. Beyond the pageantry, there is an interesting tradition associated with the national flag. On Republic Day, the Indian flag is unfurled rather than hoisted. Although the two terms are often used interchangeably, they represent distinct ceremonial practices. Understanding this difference highlights how Republic Day and Independence Day are observed in unique ways.

Flag hoisting refers to raising the flag from the base of the pole to its peak, where it is then left to flutter freely. Unfurling, on the other hand, involves opening a flag that is already secured at the top of the pole. The distinction lies in the flag’s position at the start of the ceremony—hoisting begins from the ground, while unfurling starts with the flag already in place.

On January 26, the President of India unfurls the national flag at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath). This ritual reflects the fact that by 1950, India had already attained independence and moved beyond colonial rule. Republic Day honours the adoption of the Constitution, which formally established India as a sovereign, democratic republic.