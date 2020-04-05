Individuals, NGOs, companies pour in to volunteer for govt initiative

india

New Delhi: Over a lakh individuals and around 4,500 corporates/non-government organisations (NGOs) have so far offered their services as part of the government’s Self4Society initiative to fight the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, according to officials aware of the matter.

They are being assigned works like supply chain management, providing food to migrant labourers, economic weaker sections, and producing IT-based solutions etc with the help of various government agencies like the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs).

Hundreds of individuals have also donated over 5.51 lakh items like digital infrared thermometers, thermal scanners, surgical gloves, personal protective coveralls, masks, hand sanitizers, face shields etc as part of the initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a Self4Society portal and app in October 2018 with a focus to invite electronics and IT companies to organise initiatives for social welfare. It has been now been expanded to include all kinds of corporates and NGOs.

Abhishek Singh, the CEO of MyGov.in that manages Self4Society, said the NDMA wanted volunteers throughout the country for fighting the coronavirus. “We have volunteers in several categories now like community services, medical field, production of PPE [personal protection equipment] etc. Their demand aggregation is happening on the portal and this data is accessible to the states, which... assign the volunteers to work in required areas based on their expertise.”

The corporates are also diverting their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to help deal with the pandemic.

Abhishek Humbad, the CEO of CSR management firm Goodera, said, “We are helping corporates spend their CSR funds for projects like PPE and masks for hospitals, food kits for daily wage earners etc. Employees are volunteering virtually from their homes in activities like bringing grocery for elders, teaching kids, getting requirements from hospitals on needs etc.” He added Goodera is working with different hospitals across India to understand needs and also connecting with different suppliers to fulfil them in a time-bound manner. “All of this is being enabled through Goodera’s state of the art CSR and employee volunteering technology platform.”

Humbad added that some of the big companies working with them on Covid-19 relief include Amazon, Hexaware, Lenovo, Toyota and Kirloskar Motor.

Mohit Sharma, a Delhi-resident working as a volunteer, said after working from home, he assists authorities in spreading awareness at the community level on hygiene practices, benefits of social distancing and how to control the Covid-19 spread. “I am trying to do my bit.”

Kamal Kishore, a member of the NDMA who is also a part of an empowered group coordinating with the private sector, NGOs and international organisations for Covid-19-related response activities, said they are coordinating closely with civil society organisations, corporates and understanding their capabilities. “Accordingly, it is decided in which area they can contribute to. We are working on other fronts as well including disseminating guidance for the general public as well as specific guidance for other target groups including public service delivery persons such as bank employees, shopkeepers... The NDMA is also in regular touch with all the SDMAs and providing them guidance on the management of Covid-19 emergency.”