Indore man held for leaving newborn daughter in bushes: ‘Wanted a son’

A man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was detained on Thursday for allegedly abandoning his newborn daughter in a patch of bushes, PTI reported, citing officials. The baby was left near an under-construction jail on the Indore-Ujjain road.(Pixabay.)

According to the police, Rohit Yadav (30), abandoned his newborn daughter in the bushes near a jail being constructed on the Indore-Ujjain road as he was expecting the birth of a son.

“Yadav has a two-year-old daughter and he was expecting the birth of a son. About 20 days ago, his wife delivered their second daughter,” Hira Nagar police station in-charge PL Sharma said, according to PTI.

On a complaint by his family about the missing infant, the police questioned Yadav, who confessed to the crime. The infant was then rescued and handed over to the family.

Yadav, who works as a computer operator told the police that he abandoned his second daughter as his wish to have a son was not fulfilled.

“Appropriate legal action is being taken against Yadav, who is yet to be arrested,” Sharma said.

(Inputs from PTI)