Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indore truck rampage: Death toll rises to 3, CM Yadav meets injured persons

PTI |
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 03:42 pm IST

Indore truck rampage: Death toll rises to 3, CM Yadav meets injured persons

Indore, The death toll in the Indore road accident where a truck ploughed into several pedestrians has gone up to three, with one more person succumbing to injuries on Tuesday, police said.

Indore truck rampage: Death toll rises to 3, CM Yadav meets injured persons
Indore truck rampage: Death toll rises to 3, CM Yadav meets injured persons

The incident took place on Monday night when the out-of-control truck ran over pedestrians on Aerodrome Road in Indore, rammed into some vehicles, and caught fire. Two persons died on the spot while more than 10 others were injured, the police said, adding the truck driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Mahesh Khatwase , who was seriously injured in the incident, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Additional Commissioner of Police Amit Singh told PTI. The two persons who died on the spot have been identified as Laxmikant Soni and Kailashchandra Joshi , Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani said. The truck driver, Gulsher , hailing from Dhar district, has been arrested. The investigation suggested he was heavily drunk at the time of the incident, the official said. "We are questioning the accused in detail," the DCP said. Out of the 11 persons injured in the incident, the condition of two was critical, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached Indore and met the injured persons admitted to different hospitals. He assured them of all possible help from the state government.

The CM also assured the injured persons and their families of strict action against the truck driver and others responsible for the incident. There was deep anger among locals over the incident. Crowds gathered at the site after the accident and at hospitals and raised slogans against the police and administration. Heavy commercial vehicles are not allowed on the busy road in the Aerodrome area where the incident took place, and in such a situation, how could the truck enter the area in the presence of traffic police personnel deployed at the intersections? some locals asked. The CM has ordered an inquiry into how heavy vehicles were entering the city before 11 pm, officials said. As per the CM's instructions, the home department's additional chief secretary will investigate the matter, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Indore truck rampage: Death toll rises to 3, CM Yadav meets injured persons
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On