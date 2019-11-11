e-paper
Industrial production contracts 4.3 per cent in September

Factory output, as measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded 4.6 per cent in September 2018.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A slowdown was witnessed in the manufacturing sector, which declined by 3.9 per cent in September as compared to 4.8 per cent growth a year ago.
A slowdown was witnessed in the manufacturing sector, which declined by 3.9 per cent in September as compared to 4.8 per cent growth a year ago. (Bloomberg)
         

Industrial production contracted 4.3 per cent in September, mainly due to poor performance in the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Monday.

Factory output, as measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded 4.6 per cent in September 2018.

A slowdown was witnessed in the manufacturing sector, which declined by 3.9 per cent in September as compared to 4.8 per cent growth a year ago.

The power generation sector output dipped 2.6 per cent in September, compared to 8.2 per cent growth in the year-ago period.

Mining output too fell by 8.5 per cent in the month under review as against 0.1 per cent growth in the corresponding period last fiscal.

