‘Ineligible’: Kerala high court quashes election of CPI (M) legislator

Noting that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate A Raja is a Christian convert from the scheduled tribe community which makes him ineligible to contest the seat, the Kerala high court on Monday annulled his election from Devikulam (Idukki) assembly constituency which he won in the 2021 state assembly elections.

The single bench of justice P Somarajan also ordered the unseated legislator to face a trial for allegedly forging documents (Representative Photo)

The court order came after Congress candidate D Kumar challenged Raja’s election from Devikulam, which is a reserved constituency, claiming that his caste certificate “was forged.”

The single bench of justice P Somarajan also ordered the unseated legislator to face a trial for allegedly forging documents. The court, however, also turned down Kumar’s plea to declare him a winner from the constituency.

In the 2021 state assembly elections, Raja won the Devikulam constituency with a margin of 7,847 votes defeating Congress’ Kumar. During the vetting of the nomination of papers, Kumar had raised the issue of alleged “forged documents” by Raja, but it was rejected by the returning officer.

“It is a victory of truth. The ruling CPI(M) has insulted SC/ST community by fielding an outsider and he should apologise for forging documents,” said Kumar.

The petitioner had submitted Raja’s wedding album and other details to buttress his claim. He also contended that his wife was also a practising Christian and marriage was solemnised in a church and a cross was inscribed on the wedding locket of his wife.

Raja argued that he was not a Christian and instead belonged to the Paraya community.

Raja, who attended the assembly proceedings, after hearing the verdict, said he will file an appeal against the court’s order after consulting with his party.

The CPM in the last election selected Raja after sidelining three-time legislator S Rajendran who was later denied seat and after Raja’s disqualification, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) are left with 98 members in the 140-member House.

The first-ever case of a court cancelling the election took place in the same constituency in 1957 in which CPI lawmaker Rosamma Punnoos became the first MLA in the country to lose her seat following a court order. She was, however, re-elected the next year from the same constituency with a better margin.