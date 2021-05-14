Infant among four killed in Andhra Pradesh road accident

Hyderabad: Four people, including a four-month-old infant, died on the spot while five others sustained injuries, after a container truck rammed into the car in which they were travelling in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

According to Peddapuram sub-inspector of police A Balaji, the incident happened in front of Ruchi Soya Factory on the outskirts of Peddapuram town on Kakinada-Samalkot state highway.

He said the family of nine were going in a sports utility vehicle from Peddavalasa village of Tallarevu block to Rajahmundry to attend a house warming ceremony.

“As the car was crossing the industrial area on the outskirts of Peddapuram town, a speeding container truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the SUV. Four persons including a five-month-old baby, a woman and two men died on the spot,” Balaji said. The deceased have been identified as, Vanamadi Eshwar Rao (36), Vanamadi Annapurna (33), Aradadi Swamy (55) and a four-month-old baby (name not known). Five others, including the person driving the car, were injured in the mishap.

Though a partial lockdown is in place in Andhra Pradesh till May 18, however, there is no restrictions on travel between 6am till 12 noon. According to the SI, the accident took place at around 4.30 am, but the family had not taken any curfew pass. “They might have thought they could reach the destination before they were noticed by the police,” he said.

The locals, who immediately informed the police, rescued the injured who were trapped inside the vehicle. “Three of them were taken to Peddapuram area hospital and two others were taken to Kakinada government hospital,” the SI said.

The Peddapuram police, who arrested the truck driver, registered a case under sections 337 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is on.