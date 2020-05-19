e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Infant burnt alive in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district as hut catches fire

Infant burnt alive in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district as hut catches fire

Police said the father of the children was out a work driving a truck while the mother had gone out to fetch water.

india Updated: May 19, 2020 19:12 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
The baby’s four-year-old sister managed to escape from the burning hut.
The baby’s four-year-old sister managed to escape from the burning hut.(Representative image)
         

In a tragic incident, a six-month-old baby was allegedly burnt alive after the family’s makeshift hut caught fire on Tuesday in Nainital district, police said.

According to police, the baby was sleeping inside the hut with his four-year-old sister in Bhawanipur village of Ramnagar area while both their parents were out of the house. While the older girl managed to escape, the baby was burnt alive.

Ravi Saini, station house officer, Ramnagar police station said, “At the time of the incident, the boy’s father who works at a mining site as a truck driver was at work while his mother had gone out to fetch drinking water. Only he and his sister were present inside the makeshift hut which caught fire likely due to a beedi or a lantern.”

Saini said, “When the hut caught fire, the girl managed to come out. A neighbour informed police which then informed the fire tenders. Both rushed to the spot to douse the fire. By the time the fire was doused, the boy was charred to death.”

“After receiving the body, police sent it for post mortem examination at the nearby hospital. We are investigating the matter,” teh officer said.

In a similar incident in April last year, a 15-day-old infant died in Halduchaur area in Nainital district. The incident occurred when the child’s mother lit an earther stove and went out to fetch water leaving her three children inside the hut at that time. When the hut caught fire, two older children escaped, while the infant was left behind and was charred to death.

The labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand come to work in the mining sector in Kumaon, often mkae temporary huts near their work areas.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In