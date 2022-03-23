'Infection is increasing...': Tejashwi Yadav on dad Lalu Yadav's health

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been re-admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medicine, news agency ANI reported Wednesday afternoon. The ex-chief minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal founder was discharged from AIIMS just hours earlier - at 3 am - before he was brought back to the hospital's emergency department, sources told news agency PTI earlier.

Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav told ANI: "Lalu Prasad Yadavji is undergoing treatment in AIIMS in Delhi. His creatinine level was 4.5 when he was in Ranchi. It increased to 5.1 when it was tested in Delhi. It reached 5.9 when tested again. So the infection is increasing."

Lalu Yadav, 73, was brought to AIIMS in Delhi at 9 pm Tuesday after being referred by Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

"He was kept under observation in the emergency department overnight. He was evaluated and discharged at 3 am," a source told PTI Wednesday morning.

He was brought back at 12.30 pm, the source later said.

Lalu Yadav was sentenced by a special CBI court last month in connection with a fifth case linked to the infamous Bihar fodder scam.

He was given five years imprisonment and a fine of ₹60 lakh after being convicted of embezzling ₹139 crore from Doranda treasury.

A three-time former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav was found guilty with 39 others. He has now been sentenced in four of five cases in the fodder scam.

Lalu Yadav has been in jail since 2017 but ill health means he has spent most of the time in hospital, specifically the RIMS in Ranchi.

He was brought to Delhi's AIIMS in January after his health worsened.

