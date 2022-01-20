Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Infectious disease expert says Omicron wave hitting 8 countries. India one of them

Covid-19 third wave in India has contrasting pictures coming from states. While Maharashtra has decided to reopen schools from coming Monday, Kerala will observe Sunday lockdowns for two coming weeks. 
Covid-19 patients participate in a yoga session at a Covid care centre in Kanyakumari. (PTI)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 09:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Top US doctor, infectious disease expert Faheem Younus on Thursday said the Omicron's tidal wave is hitting eight countries at present, including India and Pakistan. The list includes Peru, India, Brazil, Turkey, Mexico, Pakistan, Argentina and the Philippines. The wave has two characteristics: cases rise first. Hospitalisation and deaths follow, the expert said.

India on Thursday reported over 3.17 lakh fresh Covid infections, the highest during the ongoing 3rd wave of the pandemic. The number will only increase on Friday, as states like Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Gujarat reported a massive jump. The health ministry on Thursday said the third wave in the country is surging ahead as a 16% positivity rate is worrying for India. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi and Rajasthan are contributing the maximum number of daily cases, the department said.

The saving grace of the present surge is the fewer number of deaths and hospitalisation, the health ministry said. The number of fatalities, however, are showing a rising trend where the cases have become stabilised. For example, Delhi on Thursday reported 43 deaths, which is the highest since June. Mumbai reported 12 deaths on Thursday. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the peak of the third wave of the pandemic has gone past in the national capital, though Delhi is not yet out of the woods, he said.

The Covid situation in India is diverse with contrasting pictures coming from states. While the Maharashtra government decided to reopen schools from coming Monday, the Kerala government has imposed Sunday lockdown for the coming two Sundays.

