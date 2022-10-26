Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara by security forces; 1 terrorist killed

SRINAGAR: Security forces shot dead a 32-year-old terrorist attempting to infiltrate in in Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district early on Wednesday, a defence spokesperson in Srinagar said in a statement.

A joint operation was launched by security forces based on specific information from police on infiltration of a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists through forward area of Sudpura in Karnah tehsil of Kupwara, said Col Emron Musavi, public relations officer (defence) Srinagar.

“Alert troops on anti-infiltration grid intercepted two terrorists trying to infiltrate into own side in the forward area close to the Line of Control. At around 1:45am on 26 Oct 22, the infiltrating terrorists were fired upon, leading to elimination of one terrorist, “ Col Musavi said.

The terrorist was been identified as Mohammed Shakur of Syedpura in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. His accomplice, however, managed to flee to the other side of LoC.

In the search operations later in the morning, the spokesperson said an AK series assault rifle, two pistols and large quantity of ammunition were found from the encounter site.

The army officer credited the successful operation to the “timely action and close coordination between Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and other intelligence agencies”, which he said, led to “foiling the infiltration attempt and potential threat to peace in hinterland”.

This is the second infiltration bid by terrorists along the LoC in the frontier district of Kupwara. On September 25, security forces killed two terrorsts who were attempting to enter the Kashmir Valley in Machil sector.

“Youth in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir are being used as cannon fodder by Pakistan state policy from the last three decades with a fruitless aim to constantly disrupt progress towards collective peace, “ said Col Musavi.