Home / India News / ‘Inhuman’ comments about Amit Shah’s health ‘extremely condemnable’: JP Nadda

‘Inhuman’ comments about Amit Shah’s health ‘extremely condemnable’: JP Nadda

BJP National President J P Nadda tweeted that spreading such misleading remarks about anyone’s health shows the mindset of people doing so.

india Updated: May 09, 2020 17:02 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had put out a statement saying that he was completely healthy after some people circulated rumors of him being unwell on social media.
BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday that making “inhuman” comments about the health of Home Minister Amit Shah is “extremely condemnable”.

“Making inhuman comments about the health of Home Minister Amit Shah is extremely condemnable. Spreading such misleading remarks about anyone’s health shows the mindset of people doing so. I strongly condemn it and pray to God to grant them good sense,” Nadda said in a tweet.

His tweet came after Shah, also Nadda’s predecessor as the BJP president, asserted in a statement that he is “totally healthy” and rejected rumours being spread about his ill health on social media.

