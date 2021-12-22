Home / India News / Initial probe suggests Instagram accounts of Priyanka's children weren't hacked: Report
Initial probe suggests Instagram accounts of Priyanka's children weren't hacked: Report

A report quoting IT ministry sources said Instagram accounts of the Congress general secretary’s children were not compromised as alleged by her.
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 10:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said her children’s Instagram accounts were hacked, sources in the Union ministry of electronics and information technology said initial investigation found there was no compromise.

An ANI report quoting ministry sources said Instagram accounts of the Congress general secretary’s children were not compromised as alleged by her.

Earlier in the day, a ministry said it took cognisance of Vadra’s allegations against the government.

Speaking to reporters about allegations of phone tapping of Opposition leaders by the government, Vadra said on Tuesday, “Leave phone tapping… Instagram accounts of my children have also been hacked.” “Does the government have no other work?" she added.

The Congress leader made the allegation two days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped and listening to the recordings of his conversations every evening.

