Inner Ring Road 'scam': Andhra HC adjourns anticipatory bail prayer of Chandrababu Naidu to Nov 7

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday adjourned the anticipatory bail application of former state Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to November 7 in connection with the Inner Ring Road scam case.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In May 2022, the CID registered an FIR against Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and others, for alleged irregularities in the construction of an Inner Ring Road in Amaravati.

Naidu, who is currently in judicial custody, has been named as an accused in three graft cases, after the skill development case and fibernet scam case. (ANI)