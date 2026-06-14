'Innovation is in India's DNA': PM Modi, French President Macron inaugurate 'Bharat Innovates' in Nice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' in the French city of Nice. France's President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage during the "Bharat Innovate 2026" event in Nice south-eastern France. (Photo by Lewis JOLY / POOL / AFP) (AFP)

The three-day innovation conclave, launched during Modi's French visit, brings together leading startups, innovators and venture capital funds from India, France and several other countries.

While speaking at the inauguration, PM Modi highlighted the special partnership between India and France, saying the two countries have connection, conviction, innovation, inspiration and shared vision.

"There are some relations which are driven by shared vision, along with shared interest. The relation between France and India is like that. In this relation, there is connection as well as conviction. In this relation, there is innovation and inspiration. In this relation, there is shared values and shared vision," PM Modi said at the inaugural event.

Innovation is in India's DNA, the prime minister said, adding, the country has shown direction to the world through its innovations for thousands of years.

"We are no longer just adopters of technology, we are providers of technology. Whatever India innovates is aimed at benefiting humanity. Bharat Innovates seeks to advance that very vision," he added.

PM Modi said India aims to build technology for humanity — one which can be trusted, is inclusive and human-centric. “This has been the guiding principle of India's digital revolution. The core element of our AI vision is 'AI for All'," he added.

India has emerged not as a consumer of solutions, but as a contributor of solutions, he said.

“India today has a vast pool of more than 200,000 startups, contributing to both the Indian and global economy.” the prime minister added.

PM Modi is on a two-nation visit to France and Slovakia, where he is scheduled to hold high-level engagements and participate in key international events, especially the G7 summit.

From Nice, he will travel to the Slovak Republic for a State Visit from 14-15 June 2026, the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister since Slovakia's independence in 1993.