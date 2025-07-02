‘In-principle’ forest approval granted to Sawalkot hydro project on Chenab

The forest advisory committee (FAC) has granted ‘in-principle’ approval for diversion of 847.17 ha. of forest land for construction of Sawalkot HEP (1856 MW) in Jammu and Kashmir, according to documents seen by HT. The approval is granted in favour of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd. (NHPC India)

Sawalkot HEP is one of the six strategic hydropower developments aimed at optimising India’s use of Indus waters while the treaty with Pakistan remains suspended.

The conditions stipulated by FAC include: The UT government shall provide a copy of approvals obtained pertaining to dam safety; environmental clearance for the project along with Stage- I compliance report; approved mining plan for quarry site of 12.001 ha along with Stage- I compliance report; soil and moisture conservation plan for the area among others, according to minutes of FAC’s meeting on June 24.

India suspended the World Bank-brokered Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan a day after terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam on April 22. The move has accelerated New Delhi’s push to develop hydropower infrastructure on rivers allocated to Pakistan under the 1960 agreement.

While government officials and political leaders have declared that no water from India’s share will be allowed to flow into Pakistan, India does not currently possess any major infrastructure – such as dams or barrages – to exert significantly more control than it does at present.

Around 2.2 lakh trees are likely to be felled for the project. Compensatory afforestation has been proposed over 2115.878 ha. degraded forest land in the same forest divisions.

The Ministry of Power had written to the environment ministry on June 11 that cumulative impact and carrying capacity reports for Jhelum and Chenab basins are yet to be prepared, the minutes stated.

Further, it is mentioned that in terms of the Indus Water Treaty (presently under abeyance), there were regulations for India in developing projects over the transboundary western rivers namely Indus, Jhelum and Chenab rivers. In the current geopolitical scenario, conducting detailed basin studies for these river basins at this stage may have implications on the already initiated clearances and approval processes and subsequent implementation/execution of important upcoming hydel projects in J&K. It may also lead to the exposure of sensitive hydrological and environmental data, which could be exploited by the downstream neighbouring country, thereby compromising national interests, the letter states.

The FAC was further informed that the secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs in his letter on June 13 to the Union environment ministry stated that the project is of strategic significance and that the swift dam construction is essential for leveraging Chenab river’s potential.

Furthermore, it is stated that conducting a cumulative impact study and carrying capacity study at this juncture may risk exposure of sensitive hydrological data which could be exploited by downstream neighbouring countries. The FAC took note of the same.

“After discussion, the Committee decided to recommend grant of in-principle approval for diversion of 847.17 ha. of Reserved Forest and Jungle-jhari land for construction of Sawalkot HEP in favour of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd stating that final approval shall be subject to the grant of environment clearance for the project,” the letter said.

HT reported on June 26 that a key government committee that decides whether projects can proceed on protected forest land is considering approving a hydroelectricity project in Jammu and Kashmir.

HT first reported on June 10 that the Union government is looking to give speedy clearance to a ₹22,700-crore hydropower project in Sawalkote on the Chenab so that work can commence by next year and the power ministry is on track to decide which agency should build it, two officials aware of the development said.