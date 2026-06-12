'Insensitive': KEM hospital reacts to Sejal Pawar's remarks on Pranit More show, to decide action after meeting parents

Mumbai's King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital has termed Dr Sejal Pawar's remarks on ‘male corpse’ made at stand-up comedian Pranit More's show as insensitive and objectionable'.

Sejal Pawar has attracted attention for her comments on Pranit More's show.

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In a statement on Friday, the hospital said that it has taken ‘serious note’ of remarks made by Pawar, MBBS student of the institution. The clip from Pranit More's show went viral recently, along with Himanshu Jangra's ‘ ₹370 biryani’ remark, triggering backlash on social media.

Also read: KEM Hospital orders inquiry against MBBS student Sejal Pawar over remarks about male corpse on Pranit More's show

What KEM hospital said

The KEM hospital said it formed a probe panel upon receiving complaints. “The committee reviewed the complete video recording and interacted with the concerned student. The preliminary fact-finding report has now been received by the Dean’s office,” it said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The preliminary report notes that certain remarks made during the programme were objectionable and insensitive, and were inconsistent with the dignity, empathy, restraint and professional responsibility expected from a medical student. The concerned student has also submitted a written apology acknowledging that some of her statements were inappropriate and may have caused distress,” the statement further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The preliminary report notes that certain remarks made during the programme were objectionable and insensitive, and were inconsistent with the dignity, empathy, restraint and professional responsibility expected from a medical student. The concerned student has also submitted a written apology acknowledging that some of her statements were inappropriate and may have caused distress,” the statement further said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pawar will be counselled at the institute on Saturday in presence of her parents and an appropriate action will be taken after that. “The disciplinary decision/order, as deemed appropriate by the competent authority under applicable norms, will be issued and communicated in writing. After completion of these formalities, she will be permitted to accompany her parents/guardians,” KEM hospital said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pawar will be counselled at the institute on Saturday in presence of her parents and an appropriate action will be taken after that. “The disciplinary decision/order, as deemed appropriate by the competent authority under applicable norms, will be issued and communicated in writing. After completion of these formalities, she will be permitted to accompany her parents/guardians,” KEM hospital said. {{/usCountry}}

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While reports said that Pawar issued a written apology, senior doctors remain upset over her remarks made on a public platform.

What did Sejal Pawar say

A clip of Pawar at More's show went viral where she is heard making remarks about male corpses and comparing the sizes of male cadavers' genitalia.

Also read: Medics seek action for female doctor's joke on male corpses during Pranit More's show: 'Mocking unacceptable'

After the backlash, Sejal shared a video on Instagram and apologised for the remark. She had said, “I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn't have. While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognize that impact matters more than intent.”

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