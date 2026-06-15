US-Iran deal 'completed': Inside the draft that will end a 3-month-old war

The United States and Iran have announced a framework agreement to end a conflict that has lasted for more than three months now, with both sides confirming that a formal Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday, June 19.

US President Donald Trump announced the US-Iran peace deal on his Truth Social platform. (Reuters)

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The proposed deal includes ending military operations, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US naval blockade, while leaving Iran's nuclear programme to future negotiations, news agency Associated Press (AP) reported.

Pakistan, which served as a mediator, announced that both countries had reached an understanding calling for "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

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The exact text of the agreement has not yet been made public and is expected to be released only after the official signing.

Trump declares the deal complete

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{{^usCountry}} US President Donald Trump announced the breakthrough on his Truth Social platform, saying, “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J. TRUMP” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US President Donald Trump announced the breakthrough on his Truth Social platform, saying, “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J. TRUMP” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate statement, Trump described the agreement as a historic achievement and said, “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World! President DONALD J. TRUMP” Iran confirms deal but sets conditions for next talks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate statement, Trump described the agreement as a historic achievement and said, “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World! President DONALD J. TRUMP” Iran confirms deal but sets conditions for next talks {{/usCountry}}

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Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the agreement and said Tehran would enter a proposed 60-day negotiation period only after verifying that Washington had fulfilled its commitments.

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According to Iran's state-affiliated Press TV, he said, "The enemy that had launched an attack to carry out its sinister objectives suffered defeat in all its goals, and the Islamic Republic of Iran achieved great victories in the war. The memorandum of understanding was not just a product of diplomacy, but is indebted to Iran's military achievements. It is indebted to the pure blood of the martyrs we gave in confronting the enemies of the establishment. After the official signing, the text of the memorandum of understanding will be published. On Friday, we will have an official signing, and the heads of the two delegations will hold discussions to determine the future arrangements for negotiations."

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He further added, "Entering into 60 days of negotiations is conditional upon the fulfilment of these commitments by the United States."

Strait of Hormuz reopening

One of the most significant elements of the agreement is the proposed reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route. US and Iranian officials said they had agreed on a framework to end the war, halt the US blockade of Iran and reopen the waterway.

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However, implementation is expected only after the agreement is formally signed on Friday.

Nuclear issue to be discussed separately

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Although the framework addresses the conflict and blockade, the future of Iran's nuclear programme remains unresolved and will be negotiated separately.

Trump told the New York Times that if Iran failed to reach a final nuclear accord with the United States, he would restart military attacks on Tehran or make the United States "the guardian of the Middle East" in return for 20% of the region's revenues.

Lebanon remains part of agreement

Pakistan said the understanding covers "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

Lebanon had emerged as a major sticking point during negotiations, with Israel and Hezbollah continuing attacks despite repeated calls for restraint. Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretariat later stated that war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, would end permanently starting Monday night.

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There was no immediate reaction from Israel, which has maintained that it was not part of the US-Iran negotiations.

Markets react positively

Financial markets responded swiftly to the announcement. Oil prices fell sharply after news of the agreement, reflecting expectations that energy supplies could stabilise if the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate dropped 4.70 percent to $80.89 per barrel, while Brent crude declined 4.03 percent to $83.81, news agency Reuters reported.

Asian equity markets also rallied. Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 4.99 percent, while South Korea's Kospi index gained 5.54 percent.

Meanwhile, the US dollar weakened to a 10-day low against major currencies as investors shifted toward riskier assets. The dollar index fell 0.31 percent to 99.492, while the euro, pound sterling, Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar all strengthened.

European powers signal readiness to lift sanctions

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The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy welcomed the agreement and said they were prepared to ease sanctions on Iran if there are verifiable steps on its nuclear programme.

Their joint statement said, "We are prepared to lift relevant sanctions in response to clear, verifiable steps by Iran on its nuclear programme. We will work intensively with the US, Iran and regional partners to seize this moment, maintain momentum and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement."

It added, “Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the US, Iran and the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to this end.”

(With inputs from agencies)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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