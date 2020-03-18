e-paper
Coronavirus vaccine trial incredible achievement in 60 days, says WHO chief

The WHO chief described the trial for coronavirus vaccine as an incredible achievement in just two months after the outbreak began.

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom
         

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Wednesday described the coronavirus pandemic as an unprecedented threat.

“This coronavirus is presenting us with an unprecedented threat. But it’s also an unprecedented opportunity to come together as one against a common enemy,” Adhanom told reporters.

The WHO chief described the trial for coronavirus vaccine as an incredible achievement in just two months after the outbreak began.

“The first vaccine trial has begun, just 60 days after the genetic sequence of the coronavirus was shared. This is an incredible achievement. We commend the researchers around the world who have come together to systemically evaluate experimental therapeutics”

He said the WHO needs strong evidence about treatments which help to save lives.

“Multiple small trials with different methods may not give us the clear, strong evidence we need about which treatments help to save lives. WHO and partners are organizing a study in many countries in which some of these untested treatments are compared with each other.”

Tedros Adhanom said he was hopeful that the world will eventually prevail over coronavirus.

“I continue to be inspired by the many demonstrations of solidarity from all over the world. The COVID19 Solidarity Response Fund has now raised over $43 million from more than 173 thousand individuals and organizations. I’d especially like to thank FIFA for its contribution of $10 million. “These and other efforts give me hope that together, we can and will prevail.

Around two lakh people have been affected by the virus and more than 8000 have died of it around the world. Countries such as China where it originate d, Iran and Italy have seen the largest casualties.

