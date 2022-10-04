Home / India News / Insta reel on 'Munni Badnam Hui' at temple sparks row; MP minister seeks action

Insta reel on 'Munni Badnam Hui' at temple sparks row; MP minister seeks action

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 03:55 PM IST

Neha Mishra, a social media influencer, removed the video from the photo-sharing app and social network platform on October 1 after members of the right-wing Hindu organisation Bajrang Dal raised objections to it.

Screengrab from the video.&nbsp;
Screengrab from the video. 
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday sought action against a woman for shooting an Instagram reel (multi-clip videos shot up to 30 seconds) on the premises of a temple in Chhatarpur district.

“Instructions have been given to the superintendent of police to register an FIR against the objectionable filming in the Mata Bumberbaini temple complex in Chhatarpur”, Mishra wrote on Twitter.

Neha Mishra, a social media influencer, removed the video from the photo-sharing app and social network platform on October 1 after members of the right-wing Hindu organisation Bajrang Dal raised objections to it. The video had been shot to the tunes of a popular Bollywood song, “Munni Badnam Hui”, news agency PTI reported.

“The way Neha dressed and shot the video was objectionable. I had earlier objected to such incidents and said FIRs will be registered in such cases. Despite the warning, she did this,” the home minister said.

Following the outcry, Neha, who has over four lakh Instagram followers, posted another video in which she apologised for her actions.

“Sorry guys mujhe mandir me jake nahi bana chahiye ye meri galati hai,” she wrote in Hindi.

She went on to say that “she didn't want to harm anyone's religious sentiments, and that she did not make any comment on Hindu-Muslim ties. Everyone creates videos, so did I,” she further said.

(With inputs from agencies)

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
india news narottam mishra madhya pradesh bajrang dal + 2 more
india news narottam mishra madhya pradesh bajrang dal + 1 more

