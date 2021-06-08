Institute tests hamster, mice models resembling human Sars-CoV-2 infection

Researchers at Bhubaneshwar’s Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) have developed and tested hamster and mice models that resemble human Sars-CoV-2 infection for pre-clinical studies of Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics. The models can only be used within animal biosafety level three labs, which are present at the institute.

The models will likely be used for research by the National Institute For Research In Reproductive Health (Mumbai), Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Institute For Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (Bengaluru), National Chemical Laboratory (Pune), and Center of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing (Pune), etc.

Such models are needed to understand the virus and to test therapeutic agents for safety and efficacy before human trials. A team of researchers from the institute tested the hamster Sars-CoV-2 model using local virus isolate. The study of proteins shows similarities between the infection in hamsters and humans.

The clinical parameters and tissue samples analysed also show the similarity in infection. “This provided strong molecular evidence that supports the clinical relevance of this model in Covid-19 research,” said a ministry of science and technology statement.

The platform at ILS has been established with the support of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council under Mission Covid Suraksha.

ILS has also established K18-h ACE2 transgenic mice colonies, mice in which the ACE 2 receptor is added so that the Sars-CoV-2 virus can attach to it just like in humans. So far, the transgenic mice needed for Covid-19 research were being imported to the country.

This facility will be available on a fee-for-service or partnership mode to researchers, industry, and start-ups from India and abroad.