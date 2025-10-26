‘Institutional murder’: Rahul Gandhi reacts to Maharashtra doctor suicide case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the suicide of a doctor in Maharashtra's Satara an “institutional murder” and said that he stands “firmly with the victim’s family in this fight for justice.” Citing some "reports", Rahul Gandhi claimed that “some influential individuals associated with the BJP also attempted to pressure her into corruption.” (File/PTI)

Reacting to the suicide case of a 29-year-old woman doctor in Satara, Gandhi said that it was a “tragedy that shakes the conscience of any civilized society.”

The doctor was found hanging inside a hotel room in Satara on Thursday night. She was posted there as a medical officer in a government hospital on contractual basis.

On her palm, she had written a note in Marathi alleging that she was raped four times by a local cop, identified as Phaltan City police station sub-inspector Gopal Badane, and that she suffered physical and mental harassment for months at the hands of her landlord's son, Prashant Bankar.

Both the accused have now been arrested.

Initial probe into the suicide case has revealed that the doctor had flagged earlier that she was allegedly facing pressure from cops and political leaders to issue fitness certificates for accused brought to the hospital and that no action was taken based on her complaints. In counter to her allegations, cops had alleged that the doctor did not cooperate in issuing fitness certificates for the accused brought to the hospital she was posted at. The matter is under investigation.

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP government Rahul Gandhi said that the “promising doctor daughter, who aspired to alleviate the pain of others, became a victim of the persecution by criminals entrenched in a corrupt system and power structure.”

“The very authority tasked with protecting the public from criminals committed the most heinous crime against this innocent woman—rape and exploitation,” he added.

Citing some “reports”, Gandhi claimed that “some influential individuals associated with the BJP also attempted to pressure her into corruption.” However, he did not say which reports.

“This is the most despicable example of a criminally protected ideology. This is not a suicide—it is an institutional murder,” he wrote in a heavily-worded post on X.

“When power becomes a shield for criminals, from whom can justice be expected? Dr. Sampada’s death exposes the inhumane and insensitive face of this BJP government. We stand firmly with the victim’s family in this fight for justice. For every daughter of India—no more fear, we demand justice,” he added.