Rape, standoff with local police and more: 6 big revelations in Maharashtra doctor suicide case

Claims, counter-claims, a prolonged standoff with local police, a 'relationship' with the accused, and rape by a 'relative'. The suicide case of a 29-year-old woman doctor in Maharashtra's Satara is riddled with shocking revelations. The deceased doctor alleged that Prashant Bankar (L) had physically and mentally harassed for five months, while sub-inspector Gopal Badane had raped her four times.

The doctor, posted as a medical officer in a government hospital in Satara's Phaltan area on a contractual basis, was found hanging inside a hotel room in the town on Thursday night.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra doctor death: CM Devendra Fadnavis calls for non-politicisation She left behind a note on her palm, written in Marathi, alleging that Phaltan City police station sub-inspector, Gopal Badane, had raped her four times, and her landlord's son, Prashant Bankar, physically and mentally harassed her for five months, HT reported earlier.

Both the accused, Prashant Bankar and Gopal Badane, have been arrested.