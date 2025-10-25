Maharashtra doctor suicide: Prashant Bankar, son of deceased's landlord, arrested

The other accused in the Satara suicide case , police sub-inspector Gopal Badne, is still absconding and a search is underway to nab him.

Prashant Bankar will be produced in court on Saturday, said, Tushar Doshi, SP Satara Police, reported ANI news agency.

Maharashtra Police on Saturday said it has arrested Prashant Bankar, one of the two accused in the suicide case of a 29-year-old woman doctor in Phaltan taluka of the Satara district.

A note written on the deceased's palm in Marathi had alleged that Phaltan City police station sub-inspector (PSI) Gopal Badane had raped her four times, and that her landlord’s son Prashant Bankar physically and mentally harassed her for five months. HT has seen the note.

The PSI involved in this case has been suspended.

According to police, the victim was posted as a medical officer in a government hospital in Satara’s Phaltan area on a contractual basis, and was found hanging inside a hotel room in the town on Thursday night.

The doctor in her note accused a sub-inspector of raping her multiple times and another man of mentally and physically harassing her over the past four to five months in Satara district, police said on Friday.

An officer part of the probe said investigation said that the victim and suspended PSI are from Beed and relatives.

“Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, we have registered an FIR against PSI Badane and Prashant Bankar on charges of rape and abetment to suicide,” an earlier HT report quoted Satara superintendent of police Tushar Doshi, who added that the body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

Leaders from across party lines have demanded an independent inquiry and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged suicide.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290