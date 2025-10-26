Maharashtra doctor death: Accused in police custody, CM Devendra Fadnavis calls for non-politicisation

The probe into the death by suicide of 29-year-old woman doctor from Phaltan has gathered pace with the arrest of the prime accused, Prashant Bankar. A Phaltan court on Saturday remanded him to police custody till October 28 for further interrogation.

Police arrested Bankar late on Friday from a farmhouse near Pune. He was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) AS Satote, Second Joint Civil Judge (Junior Division), Phaltan, on Saturday when the judge remanded him to three days police custody.

During the hearing, the police sought seven days’ custody, citing the need to investigate the full scope of the case and trace suspended sub-inspector Gopal Badne, who remains absconding. Investigators told the court that they also need to determine whether others were involved.

“The case is very serious and requires a detailed probe to establish the role of each accused,” said a police officer.

Defence lawyer Sunil Bhongale, however, argued that Bankar has been cooperating fully with the investigation. “The accused has already been interrogated and is cooperating with the police. Hence, there is no need for extended custody,” Bhongale told the court.

After hearing both sides, the court granted police custody till October 28.

Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday described the doctor’s death as a “deeply tragic” incident and said strict action would be taken against those responsible. Speaking at a media interaction after attending the Hind Di Chadar – Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji’s 350th Shahidi Samagam in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “This is a very disturbing incident. Whoever is responsible will face the strictest punishment. The police officers concerned have already been suspended. I urge the opposition not to politicise this sensitive matter.”

The case has taken a political turn after it emerged that the deceased doctor, in her earlier submission to a two-member committee probing her harassment allegations, had mentioned being asked by an MP’s personal assistant to “cooperate” in official work. Although she did not name the MP, opposition leaders have accused former BJP MP from Madha, Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar, of exerting pressure on her.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former opposition leader Ambadas Danve alleged that Ranjitsinh’s brother, Abhijit Naik Nimbalkar, was influencing officials in Phaltan. “As per our information, Abhijit Naik Nimbalkar is putting political pressure on police stations and administrative offices to get work done in his favour. The CM also holds the home portfolio — how can police work under political pressure?” Danve said, adding that strict action should be taken against those exerting pressure on the police.

Refuting the allegations, former MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar said, “The opposition is making baseless claims. Neither I nor my staff have ever pressured any officer. As public representatives, we often contact officials regarding citizens’ issues, but that does not mean we misuse our position.”

Police sources said sub-inspector Gopal Badne, named as a co-accused in the case, remains untraceable. His last known location was Pandharpur, and investigators suspect he may have switched off his phone while travelling toward Beed, his home district. Multiple police teams are searching for him and his vehicle.

