‘Insult’: Mallikarjun Kharge slams Modi govt over Indians deported from US, Donald Trump tariffs

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over the deportation of illegal Indian migrants from the United States, accusing it of failing to protect their dignity. Kharge said the Centre’s inaction had led to the “insult” of Indians who were forcibly sent back. Congress president and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with LoP in the Lok Sabha and party MP Rahul Gandhi. (HT FILE)

So far, three US military aircraft have landed in India, bringing back illegal immigrants. The first batch of 104 deportees arrived in Amritsar on February 5. On Saturday evening, a second aircraft brought back 116 deportees, followed by a third aircraft carrying 112 illegal Indian immigrants on Sunday night.

Top Congress leaders met in New Delhi to discuss the political situation and chalk out plans for the way forward. Congress general secretaries and party's in-charges of various states attended the meeting at the new party headquarters at Indira Bhawan.

Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, besides All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal, were among those present at the meeting. The meeting came soon after new office bearers were appointed in the revamped body of the AICC.

Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not strongly opposing the tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration on Indian goods. “The PM has failed to stand up against US tariffs on India, which is an insult to the country and its people,” he said.

Kharge on Delhi election

Addressing party workers, Kharge stressed the need to promote leaders ideologically committed to the party while cautioning against those who abandon the party in difficult times. He also warned that Congress office-bearers would be held accountable for future election results.

Despite limited resources, Kharge said the Congress had fought strongly in Delhi and urged party leaders to work towards establishing the Congress as the main Opposition force in the country.