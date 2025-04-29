'Insult to injury, shameless': BJP slams Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar's remark on Pahalgam attack

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lambasted senior Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for his remark on the Pahalgam terror attack victims, calling it "shameless and insulting". Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar urged the government to take responsibility for Pahalgam attack and take appropriate action.(X/@VijayWadettiwar)

Wadettiwar on Monday noted that the government said the terrorists killed people after asking them about their religion."Do terrorists have time for all this?" he asked.

"Some people say this did not happen. Terrorists have no caste or religion. Identify those responsible and take appropriate action. This is the sentiment of the country," he added, urging the government to "take responsibility" for the deadly terror incident in Baisaran meadow.

‘Very shameless statement’

State BJP president and minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule lambasted Wadettiwar for his "very shameless statement" on the terror attack.

"Modi ji will teach Pakistan a good lesson. In such a situation, the whole country stands with Modi ji," Bawankule told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier, Bawankule had also taken to X to slam the Maharashtra Congress leader and said that his statement was the "height of insensitivity".

"It has been proven time and time again that Hindus are being targeted in Kashmir. So, in what world is Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar living? Who is Wadettiwar trying to please by saying, "Terrorists have no caste or religion"? Are Congress leaders trying to "exonerate" terrorists?" he added.

Bawankule stated that such remarks by Congress leaders show a mentality that does not align with national interests, terming it "anti-national" and a "disgusting attempt" to cover and protect the terrorists.

The Maharashtra BJP chief also accused Congress leaders of playing with the emotions of Indians, "rubbing salt in wounds and doing politics; the people will not forget this".

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at tourists in the picturesque region near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, resulting in the deaths of 26 people.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Vijay Wadettiwar for his remarks, saying such statements "add insult to injury" for the families of the victims killed in the Pahalgam attack.

"We all have seen what the family members of the victims have said. They were killed before them, and they have said this," Fadnavis told reporters.

(with ANI inputs)