Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Insult to injury, shameless': BJP slams Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar's remark on Pahalgam attack

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2025 12:55 PM IST

Vijay Wadettiwar's remark comes just days after another Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah sparked controversy with his ‘no need for war’ comment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lambasted senior Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for his remark on the Pahalgam terror attack victims, calling it "shameless and insulting".

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar urged the government to take responsibility for Pahalgam attack and take appropriate action.(X/@VijayWadettiwar)
Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar urged the government to take responsibility for Pahalgam attack and take appropriate action.(X/@VijayWadettiwar)

Wadettiwar on Monday noted that the government said the terrorists killed people after asking them about their religion."Do terrorists have time for all this?" he asked.

Follow Pahalgam terror attack news live updates

"Some people say this did not happen. Terrorists have no caste or religion. Identify those responsible and take appropriate action. This is the sentiment of the country," he added, urging the government to "take responsibility" for the deadly terror incident in Baisaran meadow.

‘Very shameless statement’

State BJP president and minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule lambasted Wadettiwar for his "very shameless statement" on the terror attack.

"Modi ji will teach Pakistan a good lesson. In such a situation, the whole country stands with Modi ji," Bawankule told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier, Bawankule had also taken to X to slam the Maharashtra Congress leader and said that his statement was the "height of insensitivity".

"It has been proven time and time again that Hindus are being targeted in Kashmir. So, in what world is Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar living? Who is Wadettiwar trying to please by saying, "Terrorists have no caste or religion"? Are Congress leaders trying to "exonerate" terrorists?" he added.

Bawankule stated that such remarks by Congress leaders show a mentality that does not align with national interests, terming it "anti-national" and a "disgusting attempt" to cover and protect the terrorists.

The Maharashtra BJP chief also accused Congress leaders of playing with the emotions of Indians, "rubbing salt in wounds and doing politics; the people will not forget this".

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at tourists in the picturesque region near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, resulting in the deaths of 26 people.

ALSO READ | ‘Should we do aarti for terrorists?’: Tejasvi Surya slams CM Siddaramaiah over Pahalgam attack response

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Vijay Wadettiwar for his remarks, saying such statements "add insult to injury" for the families of the victims killed in the Pahalgam attack.

"We all have seen what the family members of the victims have said. They were killed before them, and they have said this," Fadnavis told reporters.

(with ANI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 'Insult to injury, shameless': BJP slams Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar's remark on Pahalgam attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On